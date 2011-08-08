* State oil firm had planned tender of 32 blocks this week

* Gov't says to wait for better world market conditions

BUENOS AIRES Aug 8 Argentina postponed the auction of exploration rights to 32 offshore oil blocs that had been scheduled for this week, citing the tumult on world markets, a source at state oil company Enarsa said.

"It will be postponed," the source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

"We are going to wait for a bit, but not for long, because the idea is to launch the tender as soon as possible. I would calculate no later than October," the source said. "We are going to wait for the world situation to reorganize itself a bit."

Markets tumbled around the world on Monday as the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by Standard & Poors stoked fears about sagging economies in the United States and Europe.

Latin America's third biggest economy is growing briskly thanks to high grains export revenue and strong internal consumer demand. The expansion is increasing the country's appetite for fuel. (Reporting by Karina Gazina; Editing by David Gregorio)