* State oil firm had planned tender of 32 blocks this week
* Gov't says to wait for better world market conditions
BUENOS AIRES Aug 8 Argentina postponed the
auction of exploration rights to 32 offshore oil blocs that had
been scheduled for this week, citing the tumult on world
markets, a source at state oil company Enarsa said.
"It will be postponed," the source, who requested
anonymity, told Reuters.
"We are going to wait for a bit, but not for long, because
the idea is to launch the tender as soon as possible. I would
calculate no later than October," the source said. "We are
going to wait for the world situation to reorganize itself a
bit."
Markets tumbled around the world on Monday as the downgrade
of the U.S. credit rating by Standard & Poors stoked fears
about sagging economies in the United States and Europe.
Latin America's third biggest economy is growing briskly
thanks to high grains export revenue and strong internal
consumer demand. The expansion is increasing the country's
appetite for fuel.
