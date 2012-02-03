* Analysts say measure impact is minimal
BUENOS AIRES Feb 3 Argentina has cut $461
million in annual tax breaks granted as investment incentives to
big oil companies operating in the country, the government said
on Friday, as part of a wider austerity program.
Argentina is preparing for a challenging year as Europe's
debt crisis and the sluggish world economy bite into the
finances of commodities-producing countries in South America.
The government of President Cristina Fernandez blames
private sector oil companies for the country's waning crude
production.
The decision affects companies such as Panamerican Energy
(PAE), owned by BP and local firm Bridas; YPF,
the local unit of Spain's Repsol ; China's Sinopec; and
Brazil's Petrobras.
"The suspension will permit the state to save 2 billion
pesos ($461 million) per year," said a statement from
Argentina's Planning Ministry.
Argentina is cutting some popular transportation and energy
subsidies in a bid to shore up its financial position. The South
American country has been shut out of the international capital
markets since its 2001/02 debt default.
Analysts said the latest measure is in the right track
and impact on oil firms will be minimal.
"These are subsidies that the government gave to
encourage them to extract more oil," said Gustavo Calleja, a
former Argentine deputy fuels secretary. "They were given to
them at a time when (the price) of crude was at a freeze,"
Calleja said.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is increasingly dependent
on energy imports to meet surging demand for natural gas and oil
since 2003, following a rebound from a deep economic
crisis.
Shares in YPF closed down 5.5 percent at 153 pesos per
share after the government announcement to slash oil firm
incentives. YPF shares plunged earlier this week after reports
that state officials were evaluating the possibility of
renationalizing the company.
($1=4.335 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting By Karina Grazina; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and
Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)