UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to show year-on-year figure is non-seasonally adjusted)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 Argentina's industrial output shrank 2.9 percent in August on the year in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, marking the 13th consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.5 percent drop.
Industrial output fell 1.3 percent in August from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, the ministry said. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Meredith Mazzilli)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources