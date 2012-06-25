* Pan American Energy halted Cerro Dragon output due to
unrest
* Field produces 15 percent of Argentine crude
BUENOS AIRES, June 25 Labor protests are still
disrupting operations at Argentina's biggest oil field, Cerro
Dragon, after four days, owner Pan American Energy said on
Monday.
Cerro Dragon lies in the Patagonian province of Chubut and
produces about 100,000 barrels of crude per day, or roughly 15
percent of total output in the country. Pan American, or PAE
, is controlled by oil major BP Plc.
Workers, who seized control of the field last week to demand
a pay raise, said they had left the site on Sunday following
mediation by the provincial government.
Guido Dickason, a representative of the protesting workers,
said Cerro Dragon was "totally liberated," although roadblocks
remained.
PAE, however, said protests continued and that it was still
subject to force majeure as a result of the unrest.
"The same group of people have failed to comply with the
terms demanded by the Chubut provincial government, carrying out
violent acts this morning and maintaining blockades on access
roads," the company said in a statement.
Pan American, which halted crude extraction as a security
measure after about 500 workers seized some facilities at the
field, said only minimal activity would be possible until "order
and safety is re-established in access roads."
BP owns a 60 percent stake in PAE, while the remaining 40
percent is held by Bridas, which is half-owned in turn by
China's CNOOC.
(Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)