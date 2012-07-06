* Protests caused havoc at Pan American Energy field
* Cerro Dragon is operating at below usual levels
* Field produces 15 percent of Argentine crude
(Adds information from the company, fresh quote from union
official)
BUENOS AIRES, July 6 Striking workers have
lifted a two-week protest at Argentina's biggest oil field,
Cerro Dragon, that forced owner Pan American Energy to cut
output, a union leader said on Friday.
Cerro Dragon lies in the Patagonian province of Chubut and
produces about 100,000 barrels of crude per day, or roughly 15
percent of total output in the country. Pan American,
is controlled by oil giant BP Plc.
Workers, who seized control of the field and damaged company
facilities last month to demand a pay raise, said they had left
the site late on Thursday.
Guido Dickason, a representative of the protesting workers -
nicknamed "the dragons" by local media - said they started talks
on Friday with the company and the government's labor
secretariat.
"The dialogue was quite positive," Dickason said.
Union and company officials said the negotiations would
resume on Thursday.
Pan American said on Friday that it had fully restored flows
to its natural gas pipelines in the area and that Cerro Dragon's
production was at around 65 percent of the level seen before the
conflict erupted.
The company initially halted crude extraction altogether as
a security measure after about 500 workers seized some
facilities at the field. This week, the company canceled two
contracts with leading service providers, blaming them for the
protests.
Chubut Governor Martin Buzzi, an ally of President Cristina
Fernandez, pointed a finger at Pan American for the unrest.
"Everything that happens on the inside is the responsibility
of the operator," Buzzi told reporters. "We will be watching Pan
American's conduct as a company."
BP owns a 60 percent stake in Pan American, while the
remaining 40 percent is held by Bridas, which is half-owned in
turn by China's CNOOC.
(Additional reporting by Magdalena Morales; Reporting by Karina
Grazina; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and
Bob Burgdorfer)