BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Venezuela's PDVSA bought
Uruguay's 47.19 percent stake in Petrolera del Conosur, which
owns a network of service stations in Argentina, the companies
told the Argentine securities regulator late on Friday.
The amount of money involved was not disclosed, but the
head of Uruguay's state energy company ANCAP in June estimated
the deal at around $15 million. [ID:nN1E75T23I]
As a result of the deal, PDVSA owns a 94.38 percent stake
in Petrolera del Conosur, which operates 117 service stations
in Argentina, according to La Nacion newspaper.
