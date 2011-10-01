BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Venezuela's PDVSA bought Uruguay's 47.19 percent stake in Petrolera del Conosur, which owns a network of service stations in Argentina, the companies told the Argentine securities regulator late on Friday.

The amount of money involved was not disclosed, but the head of Uruguay's state energy company ANCAP in June estimated the deal at around $15 million. [ID:nN1E75T23I]

As a result of the deal, PDVSA owns a 94.38 percent stake in Petrolera del Conosur, which operates 117 service stations in Argentina, according to La Nacion newspaper. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Hilary Burke; Editing by Vicki Allen)