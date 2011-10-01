(Updates with details on value of deal)

BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Venezuela's PDVSA bought Uruguay's 47.19 percent stake in Petrolera del Conosur, which owns 100 service stations in Argentina, the companies told the Argentine securities regulator late on Friday.

The amount of money involved was not disclosed in the statement but the head of Uruguay's state energy company ANCAP told Reuters on Saturday the stake had been valued at $11 million.

"ANCAP will receive one dollar because there were lawsuits pending that were valued at the same amount as the shares, $11 million," said company head Juan Justo Amaro.

As a result of its purchase, PDVSA now owns a 94.38 percent stake in Petrolera del Conosur, which operates at a loss.

Amaro said the business was not profitable for ANCAP because prices to the public in Argentina were not high enough to cover the cost of buying and distributing the fuel.