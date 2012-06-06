* Savers struggle to get hands on greenbacks in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, June 6 Argentina's President
Cristina Fernandez vowed on Wednesday to stop saving in dollars
and told government officials to follow her example as tight
foreign currency controls spook ordinary savers.
Fernandez, who needs to keep dollars in the country to repay
public debt, said she had decided to lead by example and swap
her only dollar-denominated savings account for a fixed-term
deposit in pesos.
"I've decided to put my savings account into pesos," she
said at the presidential palace besides an image of the
country's famous first lady Evita Peron.
"I'd urge any officials who've got a few little dollars to
do the same thing," the center-left Peronist leader said.
Fernandez's administration is battling brisk capital flight
and relentless safe-haven demand for dollars. She wants
Argentines to end their love affair with the greenback and start
saving in the country's peso currency despite high inflation.
Several close allies of the president called last week for
the country to start "thinking in pesos."
The near-impossibility of buying dollars at the official
rate is driving some savers and investors to pay a hefty premium
in the black market.
Others are withdrawing dollars from banks and stashing them
under the mattress or in safety deposit boxes, fearing moves by
the government to forcibly "de-dollarize" the economy. Officials
have strongly denied any such plan.
Meanwhile, the central bank has been snapping up almost all
the dollars available as it seeks to replenish the foreign
reserves earmarked for debt repayments. So far this year, the
monetary authority has bought about $7 billion.
Savers are notoriously jittery in Latin America's No. 3
economy, where memories of tight limits on bank withdrawals and
a sharp currency devaluation remain fresh a decade after a
devastating economic crisis.
