* Gap between official peso and black-market rates widens
* Currency traders say stricter controls dampen formal trade
* Central bank buys $390 mln this week to replenish reserves
By Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES, May 11 Argentina's peso quickened
its slide in the informal market on Friday as savers and
investors try to dodge increasingly stringent government
controls aimed at stemming capital flight, traders said.
President Cristina Fernandez imposed restrictions on dollar
purchases late last year after surging demand for greenbacks
forced the central bank to spend several billion dollars in
foreign reserves to prop up the peso.
Under the measures, the AFIP tax agency gives prior approval
for all foreign currency purchases in the formal market
, either granting or refusing requests on the basis of
income or any tax irregularities.
Traders say even tougher limits on purchases this week have
smothered trade in the formal market, driving jittery savers to
pay a much higher price for safe-haven dollars in the black
market - dominated by off-the-books deals by foreign exchange
houses and measured by Reuters.
"The demand for dollars is growing on a daily basis, but the
controls are getting tougher every day and it's getting harder
and harder to get a hold of them (through official channels).
That means the spread between the two markets is widening," said
one currency trader, asking not to be identified for fear of
government reprisals.
In informal trade, the peso closed down 1.5 percent at
5.16/5.18 per dollar. In the formal interbank sector, the
currency ended stable at 4.4375/4.44 per dollar.
The gap between the peso's value in the two markets has
widened to 17 percent from about 10 percent as recently as late
March, demonstrating increasing demand for dollars.
Economic analysts say a disappointing grains harvest and
weaker export sales - a major source of foreign currency in
Argentina - has convinced government officials of the need to go
further in their drive to stem foreign currency buying.
"The inflow of dollars hasn't been as big as the government
expected," said Fausto Spotorno, an economist at the Buenos
Aires-based Orlando Ferreres & Associates consulting firm.
"With a pretty small harvest, fewer dollars are coming in...
We can see the effect through the growing spread (between the
formal and informal peso) and the fact that the peso is
weakening," he told local television.
Despite the reduced dollar sales by grains exporters, the
central bank has been working to replenish its reserves, buying
roughly $390 million this week, traders say.
The local currency's slide has been even sharper in the
so-called blue-chip swap market, which reflects the implied
exchange rate used to buy Argentine shares or bonds that can be
sold for dollars overseas.
In that market, the peso ended at a record low of 5.70 per
dollar on Friday, values that are weighing on the price of
Argentine dollar-denominated bonds, analysts say.
"With a spread of 27 percent between the blue-chip swap and
the official rate ... and average yields in the middle of the
curve running at 11.5 percent, they are once again losing their
appeal," Delphos Investment said.
Crisis-weary Argentines tend to step up dollar buying at
times of heightened political uncertainty and the recent
nationalization of top energy company YPF stoked
demand for the U.S. currency.
Capital flight surged last year to $21.5 billion, nearly
doubling from a year before as Argentines dumped their pesos
because they expected the government to allow a sharp
depreciation in the formal market, which never materialized.
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Helen
Popper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)