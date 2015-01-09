BUENOS AIRES Jan 9 Argentina's official peso
currency has started the year weakening at a faster pace than
seen in recent months, falling 0.52 percent so far this month to
8.5975 per U.S. dollar after barely budging in December.
The wide breach between the official peso
exchange rate and the black market rate, which was 13.72 per
greenback on Friday, has fueled speculation the government will
pursue a gradual devaluation this year in a bid to spur exports.
In January 2014 the official peso exchange rate plunged 20
percent during the month. No signs of such a steep fall have
been seen so far in 2015, and government and central bank
officials say a sharp drop in the currency's value is not in the
cards.
"The peso is weakening but at a controlled pace," a local
foreign exchange trader said. "It's nothing to be concerned
about because when the government says it will not devalue, that
is taken to mean the peso will not fall the way it did a year
ago."
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Peter Galloway)