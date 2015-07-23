(Adds comment from central bank chief)
By Jorge Otaola and Eliana Raszewski
BUENOS AIRES, July 23 Argentina on Thursday
ruled out a sharp devaluation of the peso after a hefty fall in
the black market rate in the past month on fears October's
presidential vote will not herald more business-friendly
policies.
The peso tumbled more than 16 percent on the informal market
to a nearly 10-month low of 15.12 per dollar on Tuesday from
12.63 on June 15. It has generally traded in a range of
12.5-12.7 during the previous two months, brokers said.
"Do not expect a devaluation," cabinet Chief Anibal
Fernandez told reporters , dispelling expectations of a change
in the official rate and blaming the pressure on the peso on "a
band of speculators."
A wide margin between the parallel and official rates raises
fears among Argentines of a devaluation. This gap has widened to
64 percent from around 40 percent at the start of June.
The black market has flourished since Fernandez introduced
capital controls in 2011 to fend off capital flight. The central
bank, whose independence has diminished under Fernandez,
controls the official rate, which is 9.16 pesos per
dollar, compared with 14.7 on the street on Thursday.
The peso has weakened 0.8 percent so far in July against the
dollar.
While neighboring Brazil and Chile have let their currencies
devalue to remain competitive, Argentina has allowed only a slow
fall in the official peso rate.
"We intervene in the currency market and we will continue to
intervene to limit volatility. We see no fundamental economic
reason for this volatility, other than the current international
context," central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said in a
televised address.
He also announced an increase in the minimum interest rate
that banks pay for deposits of up to 1 million pesos. The move
is aimed at encouraging savings in the local currency.
Fernandez is constitutionally barred from a consecutive
third term. But her influence may remain strong if Scioli, who
is ahead in the polls, wins. There are also questions over how
quickly market-friendly Macri would be able to usher in reforms.
"Given it seems like nothing will change, people are finding
refuge in the dollar," said one currency broker, who requested
anonymity.
The government has a toolbox of unorthodox policies to prop
up the peso, such as raiding the "caves" where it is traded
informally and making more dollars available to importers and
savers.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia
Osterman)