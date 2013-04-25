BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's black-market
peso slid past 9 per dollar on Thursday in minimal trade volume,
reflecting steady private demand for greenbacks amid a virtual
ban on foreign currency purchases.
The spread between the black-market rate and the official
exchange rate widened to 75 percent. Economists say investors
are putting off projects due to the financial uncertainty.
In midday trade, the black-market peso slumped 1.9 percent
to a bid price of 9.08 per dollar, according to Reuters
data. This contrasted with the official interbank exchange rate,
which remained unchanged at 5.1725 per dollar.
Traders said business was practically frozen due to rumors
that tax agency officials were monitoring the black market.
Inflation of roughly 25 percent a year and mounting fears
that the peso could start depreciating at a faster rate have
spurred Argentines to seek refuge in dollars. The country has a
long history of devaluations and economic crises.
Soon after President Cristina Fernandez won re-election in
2011, her government imposed limits on foreign currency
purchases to stem capital flight. The controls were tightened
and savers cannot buy dollars at the official rate.
Latin America's No. 3 economy grew 1.9 percent last year
versus 8.9 percent in 2011.