BUENOS AIRES May 2 Argentina's black-market
peso shed 2.4 percent on Thursday to close at a bid price of
9.60 per U.S. dollar, fueled by small deals that reflect
concerns the currency will continue to slide, traders said.
The official interbank exchange rate closed 0.05 percent
weaker at 5.19 pesos per dollar, putting the spread
between the two markets at 85 percent.
Argentina's center-left government virtually banned foreign
currency purchases a year ago to stem capital flight and
safeguard dollars to pay for imports and repay debts.
Demand for greenbacks has increased due to inflation of
roughly 25 percent a year and mounting fears that the peso could
start depreciating at a faster rate. The South American country
has a long history of devaluations and economic crises.
"There aren't a lot of deals but the trend is that people
don't want to keep any more pesos than necessary. Small orders
are having an impact because supply is so limited," an exchange
trader said on condition of anonymity.
Economists say investors are putting off projects due to
financial uncertainty, which includes speculation about a
devaluation after October mid-term elections.
Soon after President Cristina Fernandez won re-election in
2011, her government imposed currency controls. They have been
tightened since.
The central bank intervenes regularly to keep the peso from
moving abruptly on the official market. Fernandez has dismissed
the possibility of a deeper devaluation, saying this would hurt
workers' purchasing power.