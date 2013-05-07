BUENOS AIRES May 7 Argentina's black-market
peso slid past the key psychological barrier of 10 per U.S.
dollar on Tuesday in thin trade, reflecting persistent demand
for greenbacks amid tough currency controls.
The peso slumped 2.1 percent to close at a record-low bid
price of 10.04 per dollar on the black market, as measured by
Reuters. This marks a 93 percent spread over the
official interbank peso, which was trading at 5.21.
Argentina's center-left government virtually banned foreign
currency purchases a year ago to stem capital flight as well as
safeguard dollars to pay for imports and repay debts.
A news conference by the government's economic team was
called for 1900 GMT. No information about what they might
announce was available.
Dollar demand has increased due to inflation estimated at
roughly 25 percent a year by private economists and mounting
fears the peso could start depreciating at a faster rate. The
South American country has a long history of devaluations and
economic crises.
"With this nervousness and having pierced the psychological
barrier of 10 pesos, it could be that economic theory is turned
upside-down and this spurs more demand, or a herd effect," said
Roberto Drimer, director of Vatnet financial consultancy.
"It's a relatively small market, with strong demand and
supplies that are not as generous as expected for this time of
year," Drimer added.
President Cristina Fernandez dismissed the possibility of a
devaluation during a nationally televised speech late on Monday,
arguing this would only favor exporters and hurt the poor.
"Those people who aim to make money with a devaluation at
the people's expense are going to have to wait for another
government," Fernandez said.
