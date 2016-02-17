(Adds details and market context)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 17 Argentina's official peso
rate weakened 1 percent to close at a record low of
15 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday, market sources told Reuters.
Currency outflows have increased since December when the
country's new president, Mauricio Macri, revoked market controls
that had prohibited foreign companies with operations in
Argentina from sending dividends home.
The lifting of currency controls after Macri's Dec. 10
inauguration has resulted in a roughly 34 percent decline. This
has prompted those holding dollars to hang on to them longer
than they otherwise would have, compounding the peso's fall.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Chris
Reese and Phil Berlowitz)