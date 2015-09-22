BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 Argentina's market
watchdog on Tuesday ordered mutual funds to value their holdings
of dollar-denominated bonds at the inflated official exchange
rate, prompting a sell-off in the notes that traders say
indirectly stabilized the black market peso.
Argentina is trying to stem a fall in the black market rate
over the last three months triggered by investors seeking refuge
in dollars to shield themselves from growing policy uncertainty
ahead of the presidential election on Oct. 25.
Funds had previously estimated their holdings at the
so-called "blue-chip swap" rate which is used by investors
buying Argentine bonds or shares that can be converted into
American Depositary Receipts and sold in the United States for
dollars.
It is a touch stronger than the black market rate but much
weaker than the official rate of 9.3295 pesos per dollar
. On Tuesday, the blue chip swap rate was 13.66 pesos
per dollar.
The CNV's ruling means those funds would have to report a
steep loss in their holdings. Rather than face that, some
decided on Tuesday to sell their bonds, traders said.
The price of Argentina's over-the-counter bonds fell an
average of 0.5 percent, with the Bonar 24
leading the fall, down 2.1 percent.
The sell-off helped soak up pesos on the local market and
dampened demand for the dollar which is trading close to the
psychological barrier of 16 pesos on the black market, traders
said.
"In order to not have to report strong losses in the future,
these institutional investors are selling their positions today,
which is relieving pressure on the dollar," a local trader said
on condition of anonymity.
The peso was trading 0.25 percent weaker at 15.94 per dollar
on Tuesday but did not breach the 16 barrier.
Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli, who leads the
presidential race, said on Monday that he would not let the
market determine the exchange rate if he were elected president.
Instead, he would uphold the current system whereby the central
bank manages the rate.
His main rival, market-favorite Mauricio Macri, has said he
would allow the peso to float freely.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by
Richard Lough and Richard Chang)