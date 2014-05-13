COLUMN-Euro gets by, with a little help from its friends
LONDON, March 15 Zero interest rates, political risk and an uncertain future? The euro currency is holding up quite nicely for all that, with perhaps a little help from its near neighbours.
BUENOS AIRES May 13 The official exchange rate of Argentina's peso against the U.S. dollar weakened slightly over the past two days after holding steady since January's sharp devaluation, in a sign the central bank is allowing the peso to inch downward.
The official peso closed on Tuesday at 8.0225 to the U.S. dollar in the local interbank market, after trading at around 8.0 since the roughly 20 percent devaluation in January.
Argentina's central bank controls the official rate, dipping into dwindling reserves to keep the peso steady and to avoid fueling one of the world's highest inflation rates. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Peter Galloway)
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.
* Louisiana various ratings lowered on weak revenue and income tax collections; Outlook negative Source text (http://bit.ly/2m0xVN4)