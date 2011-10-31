* Tax agency to authorize dollar purchases, verify income
* Investors see peso slumping to offset inflation impact
* Analysts say controls could spur more demand
By Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 Foreign exchange trade
shriveled in Argentina after the government ordered on Monday
that tax authorities clear all dollar purchases, a move aimed
at slowing dollar demand but which analysts say could
backfire.
To counter surging capital flight, the central bank sold
about $1.78 billion of its foreign reserves in October alone to
keep the foreign-exchange market supplied with greenbacks and
stem a sharp depreciation in the country's peso currency.
But in the days following an Oct. 23 election, in which
President Cristina Fernandez handily won a second term, the
government unveiled a series of measures aimed at boosting
dollar supplies while also discouraging demand. For a scenarios
As of Monday, any person or company wanting to buy dollars
must get approval from the AFIP tax agency first, according to
a resolution in the official gazette.
Banks and foreign-exchange houses scrambled to put into
place a new system whereby they will consult with AFIP
electronically to verify the buyer has enough reported income
to justify the purchase.
On Monday, trade volume was minimal on the formal,
interbank market, where the peso ARS=RASL was at 4.2325 per
dollar, traders said. Trade was nil on the parallel market
ARSB=, where the peso closed at 4.4875 on Friday.
Local media said the government planned to send out several
thousand officials to help implement the new system -- which
critics described as a scare tactic aimed at cooling demand
among crisis-scarred Argentines, who snap up dollars at times
of uncertainty.
High inflation has eroded the currency's competitive edge
for exporters, and investors, small and large, expect the
central bank to allow a faster pace of depreciation in the
coming months to protect local industry.
"We have detected more than 100 people who have very
limited resources but who nonetheless make big dollar
purchases," Economy Minister Amado Boudou told local radio. "At
the same time, we've seen that only a handful of companies have
been dominating (dollar) purchases on the market."
"The people who have their accounts in order should be very
calm and those who seek to operate illegally should be very
nervous," Boudou told financial daily Ambito Financiero.
TRADE FROZEN
Although trade on the interbank market was anemic, the
central bank nonetheless offered $500 million to ensure
sufficient dollar supplies, as it has been doing in recent
days, continuing intervention even as the new controls are
imposed.
Dollar demand was expected to surge on the parallel market
dominated by foreign-exchange houses, further widening last
week's gap of some 25 centavos per dollar between the two
markets.
Foreign exchange house traders said no deals were being
made on Monday morning.
An employee at one of the largest private banks operating
in Argentina told Reuters that no dollars would be sold on
Monday as the new system gets up and running.
"We were advised not to carry out operations in dollars,
telling our clients to wait a few more days until the system
has normalized," the employee said on condition of anonymity.
The new foreign-exchange measures requires that banks and
exchange houses identify buyers' names, the currency they seek
to buy as well as the amount and purpose of their purchase.
"The new measures smack of desperation and, by drawing
attention to the fact that the peso has become a one-way bet
for further depreciation, could exacerbate the flight of
capital from peso deposits to dollars," Neil Shearing, chief
emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics,
wrote in a research note.
Alberto Ramos, a senior economist at Goldman Sachs, agreed
the restrictions could backfire.
"All these measures are geared to restrict demand and
increase the supply of dollars in the FX market. However, they
are mostly palliatives as they do not address the root cause of
the recent pressure on the peso: nominal peso rigidity while
domestic inflation is growing at a much faster rate than that
of its trading partners," Ramos said.
