* New government controls on dollar purchases take effect
* Bank sources say dollar deposits dipped last week
* Gov't source says bigger withdrawals "not worrying"
By Jorge Otaola and Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 Argentine savers stepped up
withdrawals from dollar bank accounts last week due to jitters
over new government controls on foreign currency purchases,
sources at seven local banks said.
The government says tax officials are authorizing dollar
buying to help combat tax evasion and money-laundering, but
many Argentines and economic analysts see the move as a bid to
forcibly reduce demand for greenbacks. For details, see
Argentina's central bank has not yet published bank deposit
data for last week, but sources at a handful of leading banks
told Reuters dollar-denominated deposits had fallen by between
5 percent and 8 percent.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not
put an estimate on peso withdrawals but said savers had been
drawing more than usual from accounts in local currency.
"The withdrawal of dollar deposits was noticeable. This
week the withdrawals could continue," a source at one bank
said.
Central bank spokesmen declined to comment, but a
government source acknowledged bigger than usual withdrawals.
"The decline was marginal. This is a temporary and it isn't
worrying," the source said.
Dollars account for less than 20 percent of overall bank
deposits in Argentina, where the banking sector has rebounded
from a sharp crisis 10 years ago during which the government
imposed limits on withdrawals.
According to Central Bank data updated through Oct. 28 --
before the controls were announced, deposits in pesos stood at
just over 377.36 billion pesos ($84.14 billion), up 0.4 percent
from a month earlier and up 30.7 percent year-on-year.
Money supply is growing briskly in Argentina due to robust
economic growth and inflation estimated privately at more than
20 percent.
Dollar deposits stood at $15.96 billion, up 1.4 percent
from a month earlier and 2.4 percent up from the same date a
year ago.
UNCERTAINTY
Bank deposits have been rising steadily in Argentina since
they fell during a messy farming conflict and global financial
jitters that rattled markets and eroded Fernandez's
popularity.
Political uncertainty generally fuels safe-haven dollar
purchases among crisis-weary Argentines.
Demand for U.S. dollars has grown in recent months because
most investors think the government of recently re-elected
President Cristina Fernandez will allow the peso to weaken more
quickly to regain its competitive edge.
The Central Bank, which has spent $4.7 billion in foreign
reserves to prop up the peso since August, was again forced to
sell greenbacks last week and again on Monday to keep the local
currency steady in formal interbank trade despite the new
controls. ARS=RASL
But on the informal market, dominated by foreign exchange
houses, the peso ARSB= shed 3.9 percent to end at 4.67 pesos
per dollar on Friday.
The spread between the two markets has widened to record
levels as investors look for ways around the restrictions,
which is widely seen as a bid to stem capital flight estimated
privately at about $10 billion since August.
($1=4.26 Argentine pesos)
