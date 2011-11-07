* New government controls on dollar purchases take effect

* Bank sources say dollar deposits dipped last week

* Gov't source says bigger withdrawals "not worrying"

By Jorge Otaola and Alejandro Lifschitz

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 Argentine savers stepped up withdrawals from dollar bank accounts last week due to jitters over new government controls on foreign currency purchases, sources at seven local banks said.

The government says tax officials are authorizing dollar buying to help combat tax evasion and money-laundering, but many Argentines and economic analysts see the move as a bid to forcibly reduce demand for greenbacks. For details, see [ID:nN1E79U0X9]

Argentina's central bank has not yet published bank deposit data for last week, but sources at a handful of leading banks told Reuters dollar-denominated deposits had fallen by between 5 percent and 8 percent.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not put an estimate on peso withdrawals but said savers had been drawing more than usual from accounts in local currency.

"The withdrawal of dollar deposits was noticeable. This week the withdrawals could continue," a source at one bank said.

Central bank spokesmen declined to comment, but a government source acknowledged bigger than usual withdrawals.

"The decline was marginal. This is a temporary and it isn't worrying," the source said.

Dollars account for less than 20 percent of overall bank deposits in Argentina, where the banking sector has rebounded from a sharp crisis 10 years ago during which the government imposed limits on withdrawals.

According to Central Bank data updated through Oct. 28 -- before the controls were announced, deposits in pesos stood at just over 377.36 billion pesos ($84.14 billion), up 0.4 percent from a month earlier and up 30.7 percent year-on-year.

Money supply is growing briskly in Argentina due to robust economic growth and inflation estimated privately at more than 20 percent.

Dollar deposits stood at $15.96 billion, up 1.4 percent from a month earlier and 2.4 percent up from the same date a year ago.

UNCERTAINTY

Bank deposits have been rising steadily in Argentina since they fell during a messy farming conflict and global financial jitters that rattled markets and eroded Fernandez's popularity.

Political uncertainty generally fuels safe-haven dollar purchases among crisis-weary Argentines.

Demand for U.S. dollars has grown in recent months because most investors think the government of recently re-elected President Cristina Fernandez will allow the peso to weaken more quickly to regain its competitive edge.

The Central Bank, which has spent $4.7 billion in foreign reserves to prop up the peso since August, was again forced to sell greenbacks last week and again on Monday to keep the local currency steady in formal interbank trade despite the new controls. ARS=RASL

But on the informal market, dominated by foreign exchange houses, the peso ARSB= shed 3.9 percent to end at 4.67 pesos per dollar on Friday.

But on the informal market, dominated by foreign exchange houses, the peso ARSB= shed 3.9 percent to end at 4.67 pesos per dollar on Friday.

The spread between the two markets has widened to record levels as investors look for ways around the restrictions, which is widely seen as a bid to stem capital flight estimated privately at about $10 billion since August. ($1=4.26 Argentine pesos)