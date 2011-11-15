* Traders report government pressure on informal market
* Currency houses decide to suspend "off-the-books" deals
* Peso in formal trade strengthens slightly.
By Walter Bianchi
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 Argentina's informal
foreign exchange trade ground to a halt on Tuesday as traders
resisted government pressure to sell dollars at cheaper rates
and close a widening gap with the formal market.
Over the past two weeks the Argentine peso has weakened
faster in the informal market than in formal trade as
dollar-hungry savers seek to buy greenbacks despite tough new
government foreign exchange controls. For more see
[ID:nN1E7A80OQ].
After several sessions of losses in informal trade the peso
ARSB= firmed 4.1 percent on Monday to 4.77/4.79 per U.S.
dollar as traders reported behind-the-scenes arm-twisting by
government officials.
That prompted currency houses to halt informal transactions
on Tuesday, one trader at a leading firm told Reuters.
"In a meeting of brokers yesterday, it was decided not to
operate," the trader said on condition of anonymity.
Market sources and local media said the government was
pressuring foreign exchange houses, which dominate the informal
trade, to offer the peso at rates even stronger than Monday's
and closer to the formal interbank peso ARS=RASL rate.
Some said the request came from Domestic Commerce Secretary
Guillermo Moreno, the government's controversial anti-inflation
crusader. [ID:nN11100679]
One trader said government officials had "asked them to
price the (informal) peso at 4.40/4.50 per dollar."
In the informal market, nicknamed the "blue" market, the
peso was trading at almost 5.0 per dollar late last week.
On the formal interbank market, where the central bank
routinely intervenes to control the level of the peso, it edged
0.23 percent higher to 4.2625/4.2650 per dollar in afternoon
deals.
The new controls on buying dollars, widely seen as an
effort to staunch capital outflows estimated at $10 billion
since August, were introduced days after President Cristina
Fernandez won a landslide re-election on Oct. 23.
Betting that the central bank would ease dollar sales and
allow a steady depreciation after last month's election, many
savers and investors accelerated dollar purchases.
Fernandez's administration, criticized by Wall Street for
its market intervention, blames speculators for pressuring the
peso, and the central bank has shelled out billions to prop up
the currency.
Meanwhile, the government also freed up another 500,000
tonnes of old crop corn for export late on Monday, a step seen
aimed at increasing inflows of greenbacks. [ID:nN1E7AD1CA]
"The inflows of dollars coming from exports are usually low
in the late part of the year ... as such, the increase in the
export quota should give these inflows a boost in late
November/December," Credit Suisse analyst Carola Sandy wrote in
a briefing note.
