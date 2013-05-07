US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump comments, geopolitical worries
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
BUENOS AIRES May 7 Argentina's government rejects the possibility of creating a multiple exchange-rate system, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said on Tuesday, knocking down speculation among some market players and local economists.
The Argentine peso pierced the psychological barrier of 10 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday on the black market, widening the spread versus the official interbank rate to 93 percent.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/instit/annceresult/press/preanre/2017/A_20170306_2.pdf (Washington economics newsroom)