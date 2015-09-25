BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 Argentina's unofficial
peso currency rate hit an all-time low of 16.08 per U.S. dollar
on Friday, due in part to policy uncertainty ahead of the Oct.
25 presidential election, local market sources said.
Polls show Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli ahead of his
top rival, Buenos Aires Mayor Mauricio Macri. Scioli does not
have enough support to ensure he will win the election by a
strong enough margin to avoid a second round of voting in
November.
Argentina's official peso rate, which is
controlled by the central bank, was at 9.405 per dollar on
Friday.
Scioli is from the Front for Victory party of outgoing
President Cristina Fernandez. He says favors gradual change away
from trade and currency controls that have weighed on the
economy under Fernandez.
Macri says a quicker transition toward open markets is
needed to increase investment in Latin America's third-biggest
economy.
