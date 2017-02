(Adds details)

BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 An explosion at an oil refinery owned by Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Argentina killed one person and injured five early on Wednesday, local media reported.

Operations at the refinery, located on the southern port city of Bahia Blanca, were not affected by the explosion, media said, citing local firefighters.

The plant has a refining capacity of 31,000 barrels per day.

No further details were immediately available.

