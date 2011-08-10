UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 An oil refinery owned by Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Argentina has been shut down after an explosion early Wednesday killed one person, a local official told Reuters.
The plant, located in the southern port city of Bahia Blanca, has refining capacity of 31,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by John Picinich)
* OECD stocks fall below 3 bln barrels, first time since Dec '15
* Power grid pushed to its limit, prices soar to A$14,000/MWh