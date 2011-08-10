BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 An oil refinery owned by Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Argentina has been shut down after an explosion early Wednesday killed one person, a local official told Reuters.

The plant, located in the southern port city of Bahia Blanca, has refining capacity of 31,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by John Picinich)