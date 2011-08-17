* Restarts operations after permit from local authorities

* Bahia Blanca refinery has a capacity of 31,000 bpd

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) is gradually restarting operations at a refinery in Argentina after a fatal explosion forced the plant closure last week, the company said on Wednesday.

Local officials ordered Petrobras to shut down the 31,000 barrel-per-day refinery pending an investigation into an Aug. 10 blast in a resting area that killed one worker and injured another. [ID:nN1E77906H]

"The plant has permission to operate and is slowly retaking its normal operations," a source at Petrobras told Reuters, adding that Petrobras received a temporary permit from local environmental authorities following the probe.

The plant, in the port city of Bahia Blanca in Buenos Aires province, accounts for about five percent of Argentina's total refining capacity of 627,000 BPD. For more see, [ID:nN1296899]

Energy reserves have fallen in recent years in Latin America's third-biggest economy, and the country has had to import more fuel to meet its needs. Critics blame government intervention in the market and political uncertainty for discouraging investment. (Reporting by Luis Andres Henao;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)