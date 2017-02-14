By Luc Cohen
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Feb 14 Argentina Cabinet Chief
Marcos Peña on Tuesday asked for an independent audit of a deal
to resolve debt the country's postal service incurred with the
government when it was owned by current President Mauricio
Macri's father.
The deal, reached last year, has prompted
conflict-of-interest allegations from opposition politicians
after a federal prosecutor asked a court last week to block the
agreement, characterizing it as a "forgiveness of debt" that
benefited the president's family.
In a press conference following a cabinet meeting, Peña said
nothing improper had occurred but that the government had
nonetheless asked the independent National Auditor General to
look into the deal and reach a verdict on the allegations.
A spokesman for the auditor said it does not report to the
executive branch and only opens investigations when requested by
congress. The auditor's leader is chosen by the largest
opposition bloc in congress.
"We believe this is an extra assurance, because we are
absolutely committed to transparent government," said Peña, who
also said the federal judiciary should name an independent panel
of experts to recommend a solution.
The case stems back to 1997, when then-President Carlos
Menem privatized the country's postal service. Control of the
service went to Grupo Macri, a conglomerate owned by real estate
magnate Franco Macri, the current president's father and one of
Argentina's richest men.
Former President Nestor Kirchner, who rose to power after
the country's financial crisis and 2002 debt default that
plunged millions of Argentines into poverty, re-nationalized the
postal service in 2003. The company had declared bankruptcy in
2001, and owed 296 million pesos to the Argentine government.
The debt was worth $296 million in 2001, but today is valued
at $19.1 million.
Kirchner's successor and wife, former President Cristina
Fernandez, never succeeded in reaching a deal on the debt.
Months after taking office in December 2015, Macri's
administration struck an agreement to allow the company to repay
it over 15 years at 7 percent interest.
The prosecutor, Gabriela Boquin, says these terms were
overly generous, given that more than a decade of rampant
inflation and devaluation had eroded the peso's value, resulting
in a substantial loss to the state in real terms.
Peña said Mauricio Macri had not been involved in the debt
deal.
His center-right "Let's change" coalition is focused on
maintaining its ground in midterm legislative elections this
October to continue its market-friendly reform agenda.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Dan Grebler)