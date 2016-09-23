BUENOS AIRES, Sept 23 Argentina's largest
umbrella union, the CGT, called on Friday for a 24-hour general
strike next month in a sign opposition is growing to free-market
reforming President Mauricio Macri.
Faced with double-digit inflation, the CGT, which has not
yet scheduled the strike, is calling for the reopening of salary
negotiations. Macri does not want salary adjustments to further
fuel inflation in the middle of a recession.
"The strike is confirmed, we just need to fix a date. Our
points of complaint are the economy, salary negotiations, and
the right to dialogue," the head of the janitors' union Víctor
Santa María said.
Diverse unions in Argentina, including workers tied to
transportation, united under the CGT to improve their
negotiating power.
Macri has implemented free-market reforms like cutting
subsidies in an effort to attract investment since taking office
in December. Some of those measures have made dialogue with the
unions even harder, especially since most support opposition
political parties.
Aware of the political power workers have long held, the
government has approved some benefits for unions like increasing
health funds.
Government representatives and unions are expected to meet
in the next few weeks.
(Reporting by Nicolás Misculin; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)