By Maximilian Heath
BUENOS AIRES Oct 5 Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez has been told by doctors to take a month off because
of a subdural hematoma on her brain, forcing her to abandon
campaigning for important congressional elections taking place
later this month.
The 60-year-old president suffered trauma to the brain in
August and had been given the all-clear at the time, her
spokesman Alfredo Scoccimarro said, without elaborating.
Vice President Amado Boudou cut short a journey to France to
return to Argentina and take over the president's duties.
Fernandez was in full campaign swing for congressional
elections on Oct. 27. Recent polls have indicated the government
could lose control of Congress, an outcome that would deprive
Fernandez of the chance of introducing a constitutional reform
that would allow her to run for a third term in 2015.
Re-elected to a second term in 2011 on promises of
increasing the government's role in the economy, Fernandez has
said she is not thinking about a possible third term. But talk
persists that her supporters want the constitution amended to
let her run again.
Fernandez was admitted for checks earlier on Saturday to a
Buenos Aires hospital that specializes in cardiovascular
problems.
Doctors found a subdural hematoma, the accumulation of blood
under a membrane that covers the brain. It usually occurs after
a blow to the head.
The decision to discharge her suggests the hematoma is too
small to be drained via surgery and is low risk, according to
medical sources not involved in the treatment.
Politicians from various parties tweeted their wishes for a
speedy recovery.
Fernandez, president of the South American country since
2007, had her thyroid glands removed last year after she was
diagnosed with cancer, although later tests indicated no cancer
was present.
Her late husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, died
after a heart attack in 2010.