DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Talks between Argentina and its holdout creditors are not going well, although there could still be a settlement early this year, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Friday.

Macri told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that the biggest sticking point in the discussion was the issue of penalties on defaulted bonds.

The Argentine president, who was sworn in as president in December, said the next meeting with the mediator on the talks was scheduled for Feb. 1.

He also said that he wanted to re-engage with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (Stephen Adler and Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexander Smith)