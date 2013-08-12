* Vote likely lowers odds Fernandez will seek re-election

* Steep inflation, protectionism frustrate investors

BUENOS AIRES Aug 12 Argentina's par bond rose 1.42 percent to 35.25 in over-the-counter trade on Monday after Sunday's midterm congressional primary likely diminished the likelihood that President Cristina Fernandez will seek re-election, traders said.

In the primaries, which serve as a mega-opinion poll, Fernandez's coalition clinched only 25 percent of the vote.

The Global 2017 bond rose 1.15 percent to $83.75 . Argentine bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries fell 22 basis points to 1,014 bps on the EMBI Global index.

Wall Street analysts had said anything less than 40 percent would boost Argentine asset prices because it would hurt the chances that Fernandez's allies would be able to amend the constitution to allow her to run again.

The must-win Buenos Aires province rejected Fernandez's candidate in the vote, nominating instead a pro-business, small-town mayor, Sergio Massa, potentially setting the stage for Massa to run for president in 2015.

Consumers, investors and trade partners are upset over double-digit inflation, an over-valued currency, protectionist trade policies, tightening foreign exchange controls and Fernandez's decision to nationalize Argentina's private pension system and top oil company YPF.