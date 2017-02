BUENOS AIRES Aug 14 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez led the country's primary election on Sunday by 50.3 percent of the vote with 5 percent of voting stations counted, early official results showed, putting her on course for re-election in October.

Fernandez was more than 37 percentage points ahead of the next-placed candidate, Ricardo Alfonsin, the government said. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Alejandro Lifschitz)