BUENOS AIRES Aug 14 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez led the country's primary election on Sunday with more than 45 percent of the vote, putting her on course for re-election in October, an exit poll pubished by TV station C5N said.

Fernandez was more than 30 percentage points ahead of the next-placed candidate, the television channel said. It did not say who placed second, but other television channels said it was former President Eduardo Duhalde, a dissident from Fernandez's own Peronist party. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Alejandro Lifschitz)