By Simon Gardner and Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 Center-left Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez is on course to win a second term
in October and deepen her interventionist policies after
thrashing rivals in a primary election, results showed on
Monday.
Fernandez had 50 percent of votes in the primary with just
over half of the ballots counted -- nearly 38 points ahead of
the next closest contender, centrist opposition congressman
Ricardo Alfonsin, the government election authority said.
Sunday's primary was effectively a nationwide opinion poll
because parties had already chosen their candidates and voters
could cast ballots for any party's candidate.
The results showed Fernandez has no real competitor in the
Oct. 23 election and is on track for a first round win.
But she faces major challenges, including taming inflation
estimated at over 25 percent without hurting growth and cutting
spending in the major grains producer, and finding a way to
repay debt without draining central bank reserves.
"I voted for Cristina because I see my children's progress.
They all have jobs, homes, cars. We used to travel by donkey,"
said Aida Peralta, 81, as she celebrated to the sound of
drumming outside the president's campaign headquarters.
Cheering supporters waved flags and images of her late
husband and presidential predecessor, Nestor Kirchner. Some
held aloft images of Argentine-born revolutionary icon Ernesto
"Che" Guevara.
Financial markets have already priced in a second four-year
term for Fernandez but some investors hoped a strong opposition
contender would emerge and spark a bond and stock rally.
Her two main opponents, Alfonsin and former President
Eduardo Duhalde, a dissident from her own Peronist party, fared
worse than expected, polling only around 12 percent each. The
law prohibits them from forming an alliance.
Fernandez, 58, has rankled Wall Street by imposing price
controls, raiding central bank reserves and publishing
inflation data far below private estimates.
She has also enraged farmers and grain exporters with corn
and wheat export curbs and policies that strengthen the hand of
the state in Latin America's third-largest economy.
FARMING HEARTLAND BACKS FERNANDEZ
Despite this, Fernandez won strong support in urban and
rural areas -- including farming centers -- and has a wide lead
in opinion polls. The vote turnout was a high 77 percent.
Many Argentines credit Kirchner and Fernandez with reviving
the economy after a crippling 2001/02 financial crisis, when
Argentina declared a record sovereign debt default that made it
a market pariah.
"I call on everyone to think about the big picture, to be
united. The world is in difficulty but if we manage to get over
our differences ... we can learn to make fewer mistakes,"
Fernandez told supporters, extending an olive branch to her
rivals.
She also paid tribute to Kirchner, who died last year, and
has vowed to push on with and deepen his policies that foster
import substitution and pro-poor subsidies.
Argentina's economy is expected to grow 8 percent this year
as high grains prices and strong demand in neighboring Brazil
boost revenues despite turmoil in the United States and
Europe.
Fernandez needs to win 45 percent of the vote in October to
win outright and can avoid a run-off with 40 percent plus a
10-point lead over the runner-up.
"With around 50 percent of the vote, she is on the way to
winning in the first round," said Mariel Fornoni, director of
political consultancy Management & Fit.
"What's more, the opposition scenario is very complex. It
looks unlikely an opposition leader can rally the anti-Kirchner
vote behind them."
