(Adds prosecutor statement)
By Sarah Marsh
BUENOS AIRES Jan 26 Argentina's cabinet chief
on Monday said journalists could work safely in the country
after the reporter who broke the news of the mysterious death of
a state prosecutor fled to Israel, saying he feared for his life
under the current government.
On Jan. 18, Damian Pachter was the first to report that
prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was investigating the deadly 1994
bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, had been
found dead in his apartment from a gunshot wound to the head.
Nisman had been due to appear before Congress on Jan. 19,
the day after his death, to face questions about his allegation
that President Cristina Fernandez conspired to derail his
investigation.
No arrests have been made yet but lead investigator Viviana
Fein said on Monday she had charged the man who lent Nisman the
gun found by his body with illegally providing a weapon. The
crime carries a prison sentence in Argentina of one to six
years, Fein said.
Pachter said his phones were tapped and that he was being
followed before he fled the country.
"For sure, there are strong tensions in terms of opinions
... but with the most absolute freedom of expression, and there
is no type of obstacle for any reporter to express whatever he
thinks," Argentine cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich told a regular
news conference.
The government has come under fire for publishing Pachter's
travel details on Twitter. Capitanich said it did so to shed
light on a case of public interest.
Nisman was found dead late on Jan. 18, a gunshot wound to
his head and a 22-caliber pistol by his side along with a single
shell casing.
Fein said investigators had started examining footage from
the surveillance cameras in the building where Nisman lived. Her
team was also checking telephone calls and DNA samples that are
being held at a "site of maximum security".
The authorities originally said evidence suggested the
prosecutor had killed himself, but Fernandez later said the
death was not a suicide.
She did not say who killed him, and no one has been
arrested. Social media has been seething with conspiracy
theories, some pointing at Fernandez and her government.
The government says it suspects rogue agents from its own
intelligence services.
Pachter told website Infobae that he was unlikely to return
while two-term Fernandez remained president. Fernandez is
constitutionally barred from running in October's election.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Christian Plumb)