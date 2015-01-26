By Sarah Marsh
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Jan 26 Argentina's cabinet chief
on Monday said journalists could work safely in the country
after the reporter who broke the news of the mysterious death of
a state prosecutor fled to Israel, saying he feared for his life
under the current government.
On Jan. 18, Damian Pachter was the first to report that
prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was investigating the deadly 1994
bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, had been
found dead in his apartment from a gunshot wound to the head.
The death of Nisman the day before he was to testify in
Congress about his findings has rocked Argentina, sparking
various conspiracy theories.
The flight of Pachter, who said his phones were tapped and
he was being followed, is the latest twist in the tale.
"In Argentina there is total security for all journalists
for them to carry out their profession in the name of freedom of
expression," Argentine cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich told a
regular news conference.
"For sure, there are strong tensions in terms of opinions
... but with the most absolute freedom of expression, and there
is no type of obstacle for any reporter to express whatever he
thinks."
Nisman was found dead late on Jan. 18, a gunshot wound to
his head and a 22-caliber pistol by his side along with a single
shell casing.
He had been scheduled to appear before Congress the
following day to answer questions about his allegation that
President Cristina Fernandez conspired to derail his
investigation of the attack.
The authorities originally said evidence suggested the
prosecutor had killed himself, but Fernandez later said the
death was not a suicide.
She did not say who killed him, and no one has been
arrested. Social media was seething with conspiracy theories,
some pointing at Fernandez and her government.
The government says it suspects rogue agents from its own
intelligence services.
Pachter told website Infobae that he was leaving "because my
life is in danger.
"I'm going to come back to this country when my sources tell
me the conditions have changed. I don't think that will be
during this government."
On Sunday he told Israeli daily Haaretz that he thought he
had been followed last week by an Argentine intelligence officer
and had a photo of the man.
Capitanich said Pachter should publish the photo "to see if
it is or not is an agent of intelligence."
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)