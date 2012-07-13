DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
Argentina's Cordoba province has sold $105.5 million in a 360-day dollar-denominated bond backed by revenue from a tax-sharing scheme with the federal government. The paper, which carries a coupon of 9.5 percent, was sold on the local market and both the interest and capital will be paid in pesos at the official exchange rate. Deutsche Bank S.A. is serving as the fiduciary.
The country's provinces face a financing crunch as the economy slows and wage demands are stoked by inflation estimated at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year. Cordoba and Buenos Aires province, the country's largest, are among the districts that have struggled to pay state employees' wages and pensions on time. The proceeds of Cordoba's bond sale were earmarked for public works projects.
Buenos Aires province said it would pay its debts as usual this year despite tight finances. Reuters Messaging: hilary.burke.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)