BUENOS AIRES May 9 Argentina's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 26.25 percent on Tuesday, the second time it held the rate steady since raising it on April 11.

The bank highlighted a central bank poll of analysts published last Wednesday that showed inflation expectations for 2017 fell slightly to 21 percent from 21.2 percent a month earlier but were still above the 17 percent upper band of the bank's target.

"Estimates and high-frequency indicators from state and private sources monitored by the central bank confirm that April inflation was at a higher level than that sought for this time of the year, while suggesting that in May the economy will resume the process of disinflation," the bank said in its twice-monthly policy statement.

The bank has been using inflation in Buenos Aires to calculate monetary policy but said it would begin using a national inflation index in July, when statistics agency Indec starts publishing one.

The central bank believes the two indexes will be similar, the statement said.