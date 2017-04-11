UPDATE 2-Romanian government in limbo as PM refuses to quit
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap (Adds no-confidence vote due next week)
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Argentina's central bank lifted interest rates by 150 basis points on Tuesday to 26.25 percent after the national statistics agency said inflation in March was a higher-than-expected 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap (Adds no-confidence vote due next week)
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
* Markets see 50 pct chance of rate hike within 12 months (Adds further reaction, cancellation of Mansion House speech)