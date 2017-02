Oct 30 Fitch put Argentina's foreign currency debt ratings on a negative watch on Tuesday, citing a U.S. appeals court ruling that favored "holdout" creditors suing to recover the full value of bonds in default since 2002.

The ratings agency said its decision "reflects increased uncertainty about Argentina's ability to service its international securities issued under New York Law on a timely basis using the U.S. financial system following the recent US Appeals court ruling."