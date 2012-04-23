* Ratings agency reaffirms highly speculative B rating
* Criticizes energy firm takeover, import curbs
* Cites risk of worsening macroeconomic conditions
NEW YORK, April 23 Standard & Poor's revised its
outlook on Argentina's sovereign debt rating to negative from
stable on Monday, citing policies that include a government push
to seize control of energy company YPF from Spain's Repsol.
President Cristina Fernandez announced the YPF takeover last
week, drawing swift retaliation from Spain and criticism from
other key trade partners tired of her government's unorthodox
import curbs.
Standard & Poor's reaffirmed Argentina's highly speculative
B rating and said its negative outlook indicates at least a
one-in-three chance of a downgrade this year or next.
"The negative outlook revision stems from policies enacted
since the October 2011 presidential elections that we believe
could over time increase the risk of a deterioration in the
country's macroeconomic framework, put pressure on its external
liquidity, and weaken Argentina's medium-term growth prospects,"
the ratings agency said in a statement.
Fernandez, a combative member of Argentina's dominant
Peronist party, won a landslide re-election in October, vowing
to intensify the state-centric policies that please her
supporters but irk Wall Street and some business leaders.
Earlier this year, her administration imposed tough new
import restrictions in a bid to bolster the trade surplus,
triggering criticism from 40 countries at the World Trade
Organization last month.
Standard & Poor's said Fernandez's move to expropriate a
51-percent controlling stake in YPF was taken "abruptly and
unilaterally," and said it underscored "the weakening system of
checks and balances."
The YPF takeover bill is expected to win easy approval in
Congress, which Fernandez's allies control. The upper house is
due to debate the bill on Wednesday.
Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, has yet to return
to global credit markets a decade after it staged the biggest
sovereign debt default in history.
