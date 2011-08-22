* Bahia Blanca refinery has a capacity of 31,000 bpd

* Operations recently restarted after previous fire

BUENOS AIRES Aug 22 Fire on Monday interrupted operations at an oil refinery where an explosion earlier this month killed a worker and forced the facility to be closed, a local government official said.

The 31,000 barrel-per-day refinery, owned by Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), had been shut for several days after an Aug. 10 blast in the plant's rest area killed one worker and injured another.[ID:nN1E77G0VH]

Local media said Monday's fire was quickly put out but that some operations at the plant had briefly been suspended.

"We will do an evaluation this week," said Eduardo Conghos, deputy environmental secretary in the town of Bahia Blanca, Buenos Aires province, where the refinery is located.

"This repeated incident raises doubts about the plant's general functioning," he told Reuters by telephone. "It shows that it has problems and should be inspected."

By midday the refinery was operating normally, Conghos said. Petrobras representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Bahia Blanca plant accounts for about 5 percent of Argentina's total refining capacity of 627,000 BPD.

Energy reserves have fallen in recent years in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, which has had to boost fuel imports. Critics blame government intervention in the market and political uncertainty for discouraging investment. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)