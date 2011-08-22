* Petrobras says small fire was controlled quickly

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 22 Brazil's state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Monday a fire interrupted operations at a refinery in Argentina where an explosion this month killed a worker and forced the facility to be temporarily closed.

Petrobras said it halted operations at the vacuum unit of the 31,000 barrel-per-day Bahia Blanco facility after a small fire that the company said it controlled quickly.

"Despite being a minor event, activities were suspended at the unit with the problem," the company said in a statement. "At the moment, the company is carrying out a revision of all of the refinery's operational procedures."

The refinery had been shut for several days after an Aug. 10 blast in the plant's rest area killed one worker and injured another. [ID:nN1E77G0VH]

Earlier in the day, an official in the town of Bahia Blanca, where the refinery is located, said the incident created concerns about the facility's operations.

"We will do an evaluation this week," said Eduardo Conghos, deputy environmental secretary of Bahia Blanca, in a telephone interview. "This repeated incident raises doubts about the plant's general functioning."

The Bahia Blanca plant accounts for about 5 percent of Argentina's total refining capacity of 627,000 bpd.

Energy reserves have fallen in recent years in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, which has had to boost fuel imports. Critics blame government intervention in the market and political uncertainty for discouraging investment. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi, writing by Hugh Bronstein and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)