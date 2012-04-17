(Adds name of source, quote)

BUENOS AIRES, April 17 Argentina will not pay Repsol the $9 billion that the Spanish company wants for its stake in oil company YPF, Argentina's deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to pay what they say," Axel Kicilliof told Congress in a session broadcast on local television.

The Argentine government on Monday announced its plan for taking over YPF, which is majority owned by Repsol.

(Reporting By Karina Grazina; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)