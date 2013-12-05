BRIEF-Sterling Resources announces agreement to sell UK operating subsidiary to Oranje-Nassau ENERGIE B.V.
BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Argentina has begun talks with Repsol about compensation to the Spanish oil major for last years nationalization of the South American country's top oil company, YPF, a government official said on Thursday.
Argentine cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich told reporters that the long-awaited negotiations had begun but declined to elaborate on the progress or location of the talks.
"Negotiations with Repsol have begun. They are meeting," Capitanich told a news conference.
Argentina and Repsol struck a preliminary deal last week over compensation for the 2012 seizure of the Spanish company's majority stake in YPF. Sources have said Argentina is offering a compensation package worth $5 billion, half the sum Repsol was initially demanding.
Details of the settlement, which is likely to be paid in 10-year U.S. dollar denominated Argentine bonds, are expected to be ironed out in the coming weeks.
