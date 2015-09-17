BRIEF-ASF Group says to develop A$9 bln infrastructure project in Castle Green area
* ASF Group Ltd and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham will be working jointly together in assessing and developing a infrastructure project in Castle Green area
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 17 Argentina on Thursday took a step toward trading with China using the renminbi currency of the Asian economic powerhouse, its central bank said, part of a strategy to ease its reliance on its low dollar reserves.
Facing a dollar shortage, the South American country last year signed a currency swap deal with China worth up to the equivalent of $11 billion to strengthen reserves and pay for Chinese imports.
The two countries' central banks on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding that paved the way for the establishment of a local renminbi clearing house.
"Based on this agreement, a renminbi clearing bank will be appointed and will provide the financial structures needed for the settlement of transactions for trade and investment between the two countries and in accordance with regulations," the Argentine central bank said in a statement.
Banking sources say the Argentine central bank has already tapped at least $8 billion-worth of renminbi. (Reporting by ELiana Raszewski; writing by Richard Lough)
* ASF Group Ltd and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham will be working jointly together in assessing and developing a infrastructure project in Castle Green area
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBCIL Finance Co. Ltd.'s (A/Stable) proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected 'A(EXP)' rating. ICBCIL Finance functions as the exclusive treasury platform for the offshore leasing operations of ICBC Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (ICBC Leasing). The notes will be issued under ICBCIL Finance's existing medium-term note (MTN) programme and will have the benefit of a ke