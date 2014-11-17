(Adds central bank data, context)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 17 Argentina's central bank on
Monday received the second installment of a currency swap from
China worth $500 million at a time when the South American
country is battling to shore up its ailing foreign reserves.
In default on its debt and cut off from global capital
markets, Argentina has now received a total $1.3 billion from
the Asian economic powerhouse in currency swaps in the past
three weeks.
The central bank issued a statement showing its reserves at
$28.785 billion - below five months import cover - on Monday
from $28.279 billion on Friday.
The swaps are part of a loan worth a total $11 billion
signed by Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez and her
Chinese counterpart in July, shortly before her government
defaulted on some of its debt for a second time in 12 years.
Under terms of the loan agreement, Argentina can either use the
funds to bolster its reserves or pay for Chinese imports with
the yuan currency.
Falling export revenues have forced leftist Fernandez to
tighten restrictions on imports to safeguard reserves, which in
turn has stunted industrial output, analysts say.
Argentina relies on its reserves to pay energy imports worth
approximately $7 billion a year and to pay its debt obligations.
