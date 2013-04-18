BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Argentine central bank
reserves have fallen beneath $40 billion for the first time
since May 2007 after recently paying various debt obligations,
the bank said late on Wednesday.
The banks international reserves stood at $39.81 billion as
of Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.
Argentina staged the world's biggest sovereign default
during a 2001-02 economic crisis and it has not returned to
global credit markets since, largely because of lawsuits abroad.
Starting in 2010, the government began using central bank
foreign reserves to repay multilateral lenders and private
creditors.
Private economists say capital flight is also playing a role
in the reduction of central bank reserves. The government has
taken steps to keep dollars in the South American country as
savers get nervous about the depreciating local peso.