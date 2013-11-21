BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina's government is preparing measures to halt the flight of the central bank's foreign reserves, President Cristina Fernandez's new cabinet chief said on Thursday.

Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich, appointed on Monday after Fernandez burst back on the scene after more than a month of rest following surgery to treat a head injury, did not give details on the planned changes.

Fernandez, in a fiery speech late on Wednesday, promised cheering supporters she would "deepen" the current economic model, which is based on state intervention in most aspects of the economy and promoting domestic industry.

Analysts expect existing measures, including restrictions on using credit cards outside Argentina, to be deepened.

Argentina uses reserves to pay off its debt to bondholders, import energy and to intervene in the unofficial currency market to prop up the peso currency. Reserves have shrunk by 26 percent since late 2012 to below $32 billion.

"Taking care of our reserves does not mean destining them for luxury goods but rather promoting industrialization," Capitanich said in his first press conference.

Fernandez's new Economy Minister Axel Kicillof was also scheduled to give a press conference on Thursday.