BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Argentina's government is
sending a bill to Congress that would increase taxes on high-end
cars and other imported luxury goods, Cabinet Chief Jorge
Capitanich said on Friday, in the new economic team's first
apparent step to conserve dollars.
Capitanich on Thursday said President Cristina Fernandez's
leftist government is mulling measures to stop the flight of
dollar reserves, which have fallen nearly 30 percent this year
despite strict currency controls.
The government uses reserves to pay creditors, import energy
and prop up the official value of the peso.
The tax proposal is focused on decreasing consumption of
imported goods, an apparent strategy change from a government
that previously targeted importers with strict limits and steep
tariffs to try to preserve a trade surplus and keep dollars from
leaving the country.
"The law changing internal tax rates on luxury goods, mainly
high-end cars but also boats and airplanes, aims to establish a
different tax value that naturally implies a disincentive for
acquiring those goods," Capitanich said during a press
conference.
He declined to give the proposed tax rates. Luxury car
buyers currently pay taxes of between 10 and 12.5 percent of
their cars' value.
Fernandez's supporters suffered heavy losses in an Oct. 27
mid-term election in Congress but still have a simple majority,
meaning the tax proposal would likely pass.
As many Argentines have lost confidence in the peso currency
and do not have access to dollars, they have spent their
paychecks on imported cars as a hedge against rising local
prices. Private economists estimate inflation at around 25
percent in Argentina.
Capitanich, who has been the government's most vocal face
since being sworn in on Wednesday, reiterated the government's
goals of encouraging domestic industrial production and more
equal wealth distribution in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof, also sworn in this week,
said on Thursday the government needed to find a way to generate
more dollars.