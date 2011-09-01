BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 President Cristina Fernandez looks poised to win easy re-election next month after winning 50 percent of the vote over a splintered opposition in a recent primary election. [ID:nN1E77E00L]

August's primary was effectively a nationwide opinion poll because the parties had already chosen their candidates and voters could cast ballots for any of them.

The sense that the election is a foregone conclusion is leading investors to turn their attention to whether Fernandez will intensify her unpredictable, unorthodox economic policies in a second four-year term.

Fernandez, 58, vows to deepen the interventionist policies that have infuriated many business leaders and farmers in Latin America's No. 3 economy, a major world grains exporter that has yet to return to global capital markets nearly a decade after it defaulted on some $100 billion in debt. [ID:nN1E75K213]

Fernandez bills her candidacy as a tribute to her late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, who died almost a year ago and who many Argentines credit with putting the nation on its feet after the 2001/02 economic crisis and default.

A weak opposition, brisk economic growth of about 9 percent per year and Fernandez's ability to build on public sympathy over Kirchner's death underpin her high approval ratings.

In the next few months she could face a battle in Congress over the 2012 budget bill, which will likely lay out plans to keep using foreign reserves to pay debt, and a proposal to limit land sales to foreigners. [ID:nN10102114]

Here are some of the issues investors are watching:

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Turnout was high in the August primary vote, suggesting Fernandez should get a similar level of support in the Oct. 23 presidential election unless an unexpected and unpopular policy move sharply alters the political landscape.

Fernandez came in 38 percentage points ahead of her two closest contenders, centrist Radical party congressman Ricardo Alfonsin and former President Eduardo Duhalde, a dissident member of the ruling Peronist party.

They both received 12 percent of the vote, suggesting the presidency is out of sight and shifting the opposition's focus to keeping control of the lower house of Congress. [ID:nN1E77L0NZ]

Under Argentina's electoral system, presidential candidates can win in a first round with 40 percent of the vote if the second-placed candidate trails by at least 10 points. Support of 45 percent or more guarantees a first-round victory.

Electoral rules prohibit the opposition challengers from forging new alliances now although some could opt to quit the race and encourage supporters of their congressional or provincial candidates to back someone else for president.

Even a strong showing by Fernandez in October will not quell speculation over who will succeed her in 2015, although some commentators have suggested she might try to reform the constitution and run for a third term. Her allies deny this.

What to watch:

-- Opinion polls pointing to even bigger Fernandez lead.

-- Unexpected policies, protests that may hurt government.

-- Hints over possible cabinet make-up, especially key economy, agriculture and planning ministry posts.

POLICY IF FERNANDEZ WINS

Fernandez is widely expected to maintain her current policy course if she is re-elected, although she could be forced to make some adjustments to address increasing signs of strain, especially if the global outlook deteriorates. [ID:nN1E75L0A7]

One of Fernandez's biggest headaches could be maintaining the competitiveness of Argentine industry as annual inflation estimated privately at more than 20 percent erodes the advantage of a nominally weak peso ARSB=.

Fernandez has pursued a managed-float exchange rate policy and most economists expect the central bank to allow a faster rate of depreciation after the election. Any persistent depreciation of Brazil's currency BRBY could intensify industry calls for a weaker peso.

Primary spending and money supply are growing at annual rates of more than 35 percent, stoking consumer activity but also fueling inflation and wage demands.

The government's prized primary budget surplus and trade surplus have also narrowed, giving a second Fernandez administration less firepower for counter-cyclical spending and for paying debt out of foreign reserves. ARPBS=ECI

A slump in global commodities prices or Brazilian demand for Argentina's manufactured goods would exacerbate the situation, possibly prompting a hardening of current unorthodox measures and pressure on the private sector.

That might mean intensified import substitution -- forcing companies to balance exports and imports -- or unexpected steps to bolster state finances similar to the state pensions takeover of late 2008.

State spending could cool somewhat after the election, but Fernandez is more likely to seek new ways to keep the current policy mix rather than embrace orthodox monetary recipes.

One area where she might be willing to make cuts are mounting subsidies to transport and energy companies, although any tariff hikes would likely be gradual. [ID:nN1E76I1FO]

What to watch:

-- Progress of a government bill to limit land sales to foreigners.

-- Signs global outlook could force adjustments.

-- Warmer ties with farmers, hints of policy concessions.

INFLATION AND FINANCES

Argentina's official inflation data has come in way below private estimates since Kirchner replaced staff at the INDEC statistics agency with allies in 2007. ARCPI=ECI

The low-balling of price data is a big gripe of Wall Street economists and the government plans to unveil a new nationwide price index by late 2013 or early 2014 to try to restore credibility to the once-respected INDEC. [ID:nN19257167]

However, economic analysts say any closing of the gap between official and private estimates is likely to be slow. They are also downbeat over the possibility that the government will introduce an inflation-targeting monetary regime, although some expect a tougher government line to limit union demands.

A landslide victory would strengthen Fernandez's hand in dealings with powerful union bosses such as Hugo Moyano, but persistent inflation could fan social and labor protests early in a second term.

The government continues with efforts to mop up lingering fallout from the 2002 default, clearing its way for a possible return to credit markets. One remaining hurdle is repayment of the roughly $9 billion Argentina owes to the Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations, something the government hopes to agree before year-end.

Some economists say the government may have to turn to the markets next year to meet its financing needs as its fiscal accounts worsen and excess foreign reserves dry up. [ID:nN1E76S11U]

But issuing new bonds would probably be a last resort, if borrowing from other state agencies or using reserves to pay debt became impossible.

What to watch:

-- Tax revenue and fiscal deficit in case of slowdown.

-- Tax revenue and fiscal deficit in case of slowdown.

-- Repayment deal with Paris Club.