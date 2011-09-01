By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 President Cristina
Fernandez looks poised to win easy re-election next month after
winning 50 percent of the vote over a splintered opposition in
a recent primary election. [ID:nN1E77E00L]
August's primary was effectively a nationwide opinion poll
because the parties had already chosen their candidates and
voters could cast ballots for any of them.
The sense that the election is a foregone conclusion is
leading investors to turn their attention to whether Fernandez
will intensify her unpredictable, unorthodox economic policies
in a second four-year term.
Fernandez, 58, vows to deepen the interventionist policies
that have infuriated many business leaders and farmers in Latin
America's No. 3 economy, a major world grains exporter that has
yet to return to global capital markets nearly a decade after
it defaulted on some $100 billion in debt. [ID:nN1E75K213]
Fernandez bills her candidacy as a tribute to her late
husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, who died almost a
year ago and who many Argentines credit with putting the nation
on its feet after the 2001/02 economic crisis and default.
A weak opposition, brisk economic growth of about 9 percent
per year and Fernandez's ability to build on public sympathy
over Kirchner's death underpin her high approval ratings.
In the next few months she could face a battle in Congress
over the 2012 budget bill, which will likely lay out plans to
keep using foreign reserves to pay debt, and a proposal to
limit land sales to foreigners. [ID:nN10102114]
Here are some of the issues investors are watching:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Turnout was high in the August primary vote, suggesting
Fernandez should get a similar level of support in the Oct. 23
presidential election unless an unexpected and unpopular policy
move sharply alters the political landscape.
Fernandez came in 38 percentage points ahead of her two
closest contenders, centrist Radical party congressman Ricardo
Alfonsin and former President Eduardo Duhalde, a dissident
member of the ruling Peronist party.
They both received 12 percent of the vote, suggesting the
presidency is out of sight and shifting the opposition's focus
to keeping control of the lower house of Congress.
[ID:nN1E77L0NZ]
Under Argentina's electoral system, presidential candidates
can win in a first round with 40 percent of the vote if the
second-placed candidate trails by at least 10 points. Support
of 45 percent or more guarantees a first-round victory.
Electoral rules prohibit the opposition challengers from
forging new alliances now although some could opt to quit the
race and encourage supporters of their congressional or
provincial candidates to back someone else for president.
Even a strong showing by Fernandez in October will not
quell speculation over who will succeed her in 2015, although
some commentators have suggested she might try to reform the
constitution and run for a third term. Her allies deny this.
What to watch:
-- Opinion polls pointing to even bigger Fernandez lead.
-- Unexpected policies, protests that may hurt government.
-- Hints over possible cabinet make-up, especially key
economy, agriculture and planning ministry posts.
POLICY IF FERNANDEZ WINS
Fernandez is widely expected to maintain her current policy
course if she is re-elected, although she could be forced to
make some adjustments to address increasing signs of strain,
especially if the global outlook deteriorates. [ID:nN1E75L0A7]
One of Fernandez's biggest headaches could be maintaining
the competitiveness of Argentine industry as annual inflation
estimated privately at more than 20 percent erodes the
advantage of a nominally weak peso ARSB=.
Fernandez has pursued a managed-float exchange rate policy
and most economists expect the central bank to allow a faster
rate of depreciation after the election. Any persistent
depreciation of Brazil's currency BRBY could intensify
industry calls for a weaker peso.
Primary spending and money supply are growing at annual
rates of more than 35 percent, stoking consumer activity but
also fueling inflation and wage demands.
The government's prized primary budget surplus and trade
surplus have also narrowed, giving a second Fernandez
administration less firepower for counter-cyclical spending and
for paying debt out of foreign reserves. ARPBS=ECI
A slump in global commodities prices or Brazilian demand
for Argentina's manufactured goods would exacerbate the
situation, possibly prompting a hardening of current unorthodox
measures and pressure on the private sector.
That might mean intensified import substitution -- forcing
companies to balance exports and imports -- or unexpected steps
to bolster state finances similar to the state pensions
takeover of late 2008.
State spending could cool somewhat after the election, but
Fernandez is more likely to seek new ways to keep the current
policy mix rather than embrace orthodox monetary recipes.
One area where she might be willing to make cuts are
mounting subsidies to transport and energy companies, although
any tariff hikes would likely be gradual. [ID:nN1E76I1FO]
What to watch:
-- Progress of a government bill to limit land sales to
foreigners.
-- Signs global outlook could force adjustments.
-- Warmer ties with farmers, hints of policy concessions.
INFLATION AND FINANCES
Argentina's official inflation data has come in way below
private estimates since Kirchner replaced staff at the INDEC
statistics agency with allies in 2007. ARCPI=ECI
The low-balling of price data is a big gripe of Wall Street
economists and the government plans to unveil a new nationwide
price index by late 2013 or early 2014 to try to restore
credibility to the once-respected INDEC. [ID:nN19257167]
However, economic analysts say any closing of the gap
between official and private estimates is likely to be slow.
They are also downbeat over the possibility that the government
will introduce an inflation-targeting monetary regime, although
some expect a tougher government line to limit union demands.
A landslide victory would strengthen Fernandez's hand in
dealings with powerful union bosses such as Hugo Moyano, but
persistent inflation could fan social and labor protests early
in a second term.
The government continues with efforts to mop up lingering
fallout from the 2002 default, clearing its way for a possible
return to credit markets. One remaining hurdle is repayment of
the roughly $9 billion Argentina owes to the Paris Club of
wealthy creditor nations, something the government hopes to
agree before year-end.
Some economists say the government may have to turn to the
markets next year to meet its financing needs as its fiscal
accounts worsen and excess foreign reserves dry up.
[ID:nN1E76S11U]
But issuing new bonds would probably be a last resort, if
borrowing from other state agencies or using reserves to pay
debt became impossible.
What to watch:
-- Tax revenue and fiscal deficit in case of slowdown.
-- Repayment deal with Paris Club.
